Football

Swamy worried about player’s lax attitude

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 28, 2022 5:45 am

Nadi coach Kamal Swamy is disappointed with the lax attitude shown by some members of the team during the training.

After the sides 2-1 loss to Ba yesterday, Swamy says they could’ve done better but a few of their key players failed to turn up to training last week, which resulted in them not playing this week.

He adds players will need to change their attitude.

“If we look at our players, we missed some key players unfortunately they did not show up for training. I do not know why they are not showing up for training and they are very demanding.”

Nadi now sits in sixth place on the standing.

