Swamy will be good for Nadi says Rafiq

With the leadership of experienced coach Kamal Swamy, RC Manubhai/ Esy Kool Nadi is confident of grabbing the All in One Pacific Cup title.

Nadi’s Acting President Mohin Rafiq has assured fans that with the solid team management and coaching staff they have, they will be able to record wins.

Rafiq says Swamy is the most successful coach in Fiji and adding him in the team is a major boost for the side.

“Nadi has won the cup for four years and we lead the ladder as far as Pacific Cup is concerned and we will surely go and want to win this cup for the fifth time.”

He adds majority of the players in the team are still in their youth and it is a good sign for the team.

Nadi is also flying in Jaygrey Sipakana and William Komasi from the Solomons Islands.

Also returning to the side is Napolioni Qasevakatini and Ilimotama Jese.

The Pacific Cup will be hosted at Prince Charles in Nadi from the 24th to the 27th of November.