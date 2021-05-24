Home

Swamy wants utility players

40
April 27, 2022 5:45 am

Nadi coach Kamal Swamy believes rotating his players in different playing positions will benefit the team in the long run.

Swamy says having a lot of utility players will be healthy for the team especially when injuries happen or when players leave for other district team.

He says they’ve been testing this out and so far, it has been memorable.

“One of the players playing in a new position, we found he was good enough to play that position so having a lot of utility players will be good for the team and that is how we are working.”

Following the match against Navua last Sunday, Swamy says their defense has also improved and it’s vital for the team to build on this especially with major tournaments coming up.

Nadi is on a bye this weekend’s Digicel Premier League fixtures.

Lautoka plays two games with the first to be held tonight at 7.30 against Ba at Churchill Park.

Their second match is against Rewa on Sunday at the same venue at 3pm

On Saturday, Labasa faces Tailevu Naitasiri at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

