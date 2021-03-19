Swamy positive of strong comeback

Ba football coach remains optimistic the team will bounce back stronger in round five of the Digicel Premier League.

The Men-in-Black suffered their first defeat over the weekend to Lautoka at Churchill Park.

Despite this, the Kamal Swamy coached side remains at the top of the table with seven points having better goal difference than second placed Suva who also have seven points.

Swamy not shaken by the loss and the stiffness on the stadings is positive the team will be back stronger.

“We can improve and I think the fighting spirit is still there up until the last minute which hot us the one goal and that is a positive.”

Ba will face Navua in round five who will be hungry for a first taste of victory.

Round five of the DPL will commence next weekend.