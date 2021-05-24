Swamy let go by Ba, Krishneel is new coach

Ba football head coach Kamal Swamy has been relieved off his duties due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Ba Football Asssociation President Rynal Kumar says their income has been severely affected by the impact of the deadly virus and they couldn’t afford to pay Swamy.

Kumar thanked Swamy for his services to Ba and wished him all the best for his future.

Article continues after advertisement

Swamy will be replaced by former Ba midfielder Daniel Krishneel.

Krishneel will coach Ba for the remainder of the season and he’s also a C-License coach and will be doing his B-License soon.

The new coach’s first assignment will be next Sunday when Ba takes on Suva in round seven of the Digicel Premier League fixture at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm.