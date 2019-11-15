Swamy lays down the rules for Nadi players

Making the final 11 in the Nadi football squad for the Vodafone Fiji FACT will come down to discipline.

These are the words of head coach Kamal Swamy as the team prepares for the last tournament of the season.

Swamy says officials have taken a different approach in selecting the players, and everyone will need to earn their spot.

“Came back to the discipline of the players coming for training. We have changed our system now. If the players are not coming for training, then we will have the youth players.”

Swamy adds as defending champions, they will need to field the best-disciplined team for the Fiji FACT.

Nadi plays their first group match next Saturday at 3.30pm against Lautoka at Churchill Park.

The earlier match will see Nasinu battling Ba at 1.30pm at the same venue.

On Sunday at the ANZ Stadium, Navua faces Suva at 1pm, and Labasa meets Rewa at 3pm.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from the 25th to the 29th of this month.