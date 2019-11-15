Swamy has high hopes for young Nadi side

Nadi football coach Kamal Swamy has big plans for his young side.

Swamy has done wonders with the jetsetters this season and at one stage were in contention of the Vodafone Premier League title.

Despite going down to Suva 1-0 yesterday in the Fiji FACT final to Suva in Labasa, Swamy is confident Nadi will be back stronger next season.

Article continues after advertisement

‘Well, will continue with this young side, I’m sure we’ll do very well in coming years so it’s a four-year plan. First-year we were in the semifinal and final and we were in contention for the league which is a positive sign for Nadi’.

Swamy introduced some exciting talents like Afraz Ali and Ashneel Kumar for the green machine this year.

Nadi will now focus on next season’s league.