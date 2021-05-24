Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|
Full Coverage

Football

Swamy disappointed with Nadroga players

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 6, 2021 12:23 pm
Nadroga head coach Kamal Swamy [left] and the Nadroga football team before their clash against Rewa yesterday.

Nadroga head coach Kamal Swamy has blamed his players for the loss against Rewa, saying he is disappointed with the team.

The Stallions suffered a 3-nil loss to the Delta Tigers and Swamy claims the key players failed to turn up for training during the week.

Following this dismal performance, the Nadroga coach says there is a laxity among senior players.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s not my job to bring the players to the ground, it’s the job of the officials and the players and executives and they should find out why the players are not coming for training. So there were a few young players who were playing because they trained and for sure when you play against an experienced side this will be the result”.

However, Nadroga President Mohammed Ali agrees there are issues with the team, but has defended the players against the coach’s criticism.

“A few players who had not been coming for training due to injuries and even though they had a few cards and suspension, they haven’t been coming for training but definitely those are a few of our downfalls”.

Nadroga clawed its way up from the Senior Division this season, but sitting second to last on the points table, it’s in danger of relegation.

Swamy expects the players to kick things up in the next two rounds.

Nadroga has 9 points on the Premier League points table.

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA11722169+723
SUVA126241511+420
REWA125431610+619
BA11533169+718
LABASA1036153+215
NADI123541218-614
NADROGA12165917-89
NAVUA12129718-115
DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 12
03 Dec - Friday7:00PMLabasa2 - 1NavuaANZ Stadium
05 Dec - Sunday1:00PMLabasa0 - 1NadiANZ Stadium
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMBa3 - 0NavuaChurchill Park
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 3RewaLawaqa Park
Round 11
20 November - Saturday3:00PMLautoka1 - 1BaChurchill Park
21 November - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21 November - Sunday3:00PMSuva4 - 0NadiANZ Stadium
21 November - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 0LabasaLawaqa Park
Round 10
13 November - Saturday3:00PMBa1 - 1NadrogaChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 2SuvaUprising Ground
14 November - Sunday3:00PMLautoka3 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday4:00PMRewa1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 9
07 November - Sunday1:00PMSuva2 - 2NadrogaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 3LautokaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3BaPrince Charles Park
Round 8
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1NadrogaPrince Charles Park
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2LautokaUprising Ground
31st October - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1RewaANZ Stadium
Round 7
24th October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
24th October - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 2BaANZ Stadium
24th October - Sunday4:30PMNavua1 - 2NadrogaUprising Ground
Round 6
18th April - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0BaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
18th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 2NadiUprising Ground
Round 5
11th April - Sunday2:00PMRewa3 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 0LabasaPrince Charles Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 0BaUprising Ground
11th April - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 0SuvaChurchill Park
Round 4
27th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 0NadrogaSubrail Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMBa1 - 2LautokaChurchill Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 0SuvaPrince Charles Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2RewaUprising Ground
Round 3
20th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0RewaSubrail Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 1BaLawaqa Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi2 - 0LautokaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
14th Mar - Sunday2:00PMBa4 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga1 - 1SuvaLawaqa Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 0LabasaUprising Grounds
14th Mar - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 1RewaChurchill Park
Round 1
06th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0BaSubrail Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga2 - 2NadiLawaqa Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1SuvaANZ Stadium
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NavuaChurchill Park

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.