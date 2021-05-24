Swamy disappointed with Nadroga players

Nadroga head coach Kamal Swamy has blamed his players for the loss against Rewa, saying he is disappointed with the team.

The Stallions suffered a 3-nil loss to the Delta Tigers and Swamy claims the key players failed to turn up for training during the week.

Following this dismal performance, the Nadroga coach says there is a laxity among senior players.

“It’s not my job to bring the players to the ground, it’s the job of the officials and the players and executives and they should find out why the players are not coming for training. So there were a few young players who were playing because they trained and for sure when you play against an experienced side this will be the result”.

However, Nadroga President Mohammed Ali agrees there are issues with the team, but has defended the players against the coach’s criticism.

“A few players who had not been coming for training due to injuries and even though they had a few cards and suspension, they haven’t been coming for training but definitely those are a few of our downfalls”.

Nadroga clawed its way up from the Senior Division this season, but sitting second to last on the points table, it’s in danger of relegation.

Swamy expects the players to kick things up in the next two rounds.

Nadroga has 9 points on the Premier League points table.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 11 7 2 2 16 9 +7 23 SUVA 12 6 2 4 15 11 +4 20 REWA 12 5 4 3 16 10 +6 19 BA 11 5 3 3 16 9 +7 18 LABASA 10 3 6 1 5 3 +2 15 NADI 12 3 5 4 12 18 -6 14 NADROGA 12 1 6 5 9 17 -8 9 NAVUA 12 1 2 9 7 18 -11 5