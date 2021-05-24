Football
Swamy disappointed with Nadroga players
December 6, 2021 12:23 pm
Nadroga head coach Kamal Swamy [left] and the Nadroga football team before their clash against Rewa yesterday.
Nadroga head coach Kamal Swamy has blamed his players for the loss against Rewa, saying he is disappointed with the team.
The Stallions suffered a 3-nil loss to the Delta Tigers and Swamy claims the key players failed to turn up for training during the week.
Following this dismal performance, the Nadroga coach says there is a laxity among senior players.
“It’s not my job to bring the players to the ground, it’s the job of the officials and the players and executives and they should find out why the players are not coming for training. So there were a few young players who were playing because they trained and for sure when you play against an experienced side this will be the result”.
However, Nadroga President Mohammed Ali agrees there are issues with the team, but has defended the players against the coach’s criticism.
“A few players who had not been coming for training due to injuries and even though they had a few cards and suspension, they haven’t been coming for training but definitely those are a few of our downfalls”.
Nadroga clawed its way up from the Senior Division this season, but sitting second to last on the points table, it’s in danger of relegation.
Swamy expects the players to kick things up in the next two rounds.
Nadroga has 9 points on the Premier League points table.
Points Standing
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|11
|7
|2
|2
|16
|9
|+7
|23
|SUVA
|12
|6
|2
|4
|15
|11
|+4
|20
|REWA
|12
|5
|4
|3
|16
|10
|+6
|19
|BA
|11
|5
|3
|3
|16
|9
|+7
|18
|LABASA
|10
|3
|6
|1
|5
|3
|+2
|15
|NADI
|12
|3
|5
|4
|12
|18
|-6
|14
|NADROGA
|12
|1
|6
|5
|9
|17
|-8
|9
|NAVUA
|12
|1
|2
|9
|7
|18
|-11
|5
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 12
|03 Dec - Friday
|7:00PM
|Labasa
|2 - 1
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|05 Dec - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|0 - 1
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|3 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 3
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 11
|20 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|21 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 0
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|21 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 10
|13 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 2
|Suva
|Uprising Ground
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|3 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 9
|07 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 2
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 3
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 8
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Prince Charles Park
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 2
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|24th October - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadroga
|Uprising Ground
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park