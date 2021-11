Swamy commends players for sticking to game plan

Nadroga Coach Kamal Swamy has commended his players for their impressive performance heading into this weekend’s round 11 of the Digicel Premier League.

On Sunday Nadroga put up a gallant effort and held Ba to a 1-all draw at Churchill Park.

Swamy says the his players follow the game plan which is a reason they have been improving in every game.

Heading into this weekend’s competition, Swamy adds there are some key areas they’ll need to work on before taking on Labasa.

Nadroga will face Labasa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

Other matches on Sunday, Suva will take on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm and in an earlier match Navua will meet Rewa at 1pm and you can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.

Lautoka and Ba kick-off round 11 on Saturday at Churchill Park at 3pm.

You can also listen in to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 9 7 1 1 14 6 +8 22 BA 9 4 2 3 12 8 +4 14 SUVA 10 4 2 4 9 10 -1 14 REWA 10 3 4 3 11 10 +1 13 LABASA 7 2 5 0 3 1 +2 11 NADI 10 2 5 3 11 15 -4 11 NADROGA 10 1 5 4 9 14 -5 8 NAVUA 9 1 2 6 6 12 -6 5