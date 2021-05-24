Swamy back with Nadi

Kamal Swamy will return to Nadi as the Green Machine’s coach for the 2022 season.

Acting Nadi Football Association President, Mun Sami Chetty, has confirmed Swamy is joining the club again after a short stint with Nadroga.

Swamy coached Nadi from 2013 to 2016, leading the team to win the Fiji Fact titles, Pacific Cup, Digicel Premier League, and the historic Champion versus Champion Series.

Chetty says Swamy has a wealth of expertise and a desire to develop young players and create a playing style that will be implemented from the U16 level forward.

Swamy will lead Nadi against newly-promoted Tailevu Naitasiri next month with the date to be confirmed.