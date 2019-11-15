Swamy aims for second back-to-back Fiji FACT title

Esy Kool Nadi football coach Kamal Swamy has a chance to have two back-to-back Fiji FACT title under his name.

Swamy led the jetsetters to victory in 2013 and defended the trophy the year after.

Now once again leading the charge for the Green Machine, Swamy says anything is possible.

“I’ll try my best to do it again but anything can happen in this weather so we’ll just go and play and see how it goes.”

Nadi defeated Suva 2-1 in the final last year.

They will go head-to-head once again in the final this year at 1pm at Subrail Park in Labasa.

You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.