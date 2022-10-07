Suva's win carries Navua to semi-final

Suva did not let the southern fans down as they beat Nadi 2-1 in the final pool match to take Navua to the semi-final with them in the Courts IDC at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Suva topped Group A and qualify as winners while Navua go through as runners-up.

The hosts came from a goal down to clinch the victory.

The Jetsetters scored the first goal through William Valentine’s bullet shot which zoomed into the back of the net from outside the penalty box surprising the Suva goalkeeper Jovilisi Borisi.

Nadi led 1-nil at halftime.

The Filipe Baravilala-captained side came out firing in the second half and scored through Peniasi Rotidara and Marlon Tahioa.

Nadi’s loss was Navua’s gain as they had hoped for this result.