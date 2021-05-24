Home

Football

Suva works on form

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 18, 2021 4:31 pm
Suva vs Navua in a friendly match

Defending national league champions, Suva football are touching up on a lot of areas ahead of the Digicel Premier League clash on Sunday.

The team is picking up preparations ensuring players are match-ready when they take on a confident Ba outfit.

The ‘Whites’ are trying to improve their form after a dormant six months of sports.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Babs Khan says the two test matches against Navua over the weekend have exposed areas of weakness.

“The body is too relaxed, not in form. The pace of the game is a bit too slow and I don’t know what you can call it, but it’s just a shock for their system.”

Khan says there are also some injury worries but all should be good in the next few days.

“We have Laisenia Raura who is injured. There is a couple more who are injured, Mohammed Ramzam. We had Merrill Nand who came off the field. The medical staff is working on them and hopefully, they give me a report this afternoon and we’ll see what it is.”

Suva is currently sixth on the DPL points table hoping to move up with a win over Ba when they meet at the ANZ Stadium.

Other matches sees Navua host Nadroga at the Uprising Resort Ground at 4.30pm while Rewa and Nadi battles at Prince Charles Park.

The Suva/Ba and Rewa/Nadi matches will kick-off at 3pm.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 7
24th October - Sunday3:00PMNadi-RewaPrince Charles Park
24th October - Sunday3:00PMSuva-BaANZ Stadium
24th October - Sunday4:30PMNavua-NadrogaUprising Ground
Round 6
18th April - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0BaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
18th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 2NadiUprising Ground
Round 5
11th April - Sunday2:00PMRewa3 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 0LabasaPrince Charles Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 0BaUprising Ground
11th April - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 0SuvaChurchill Park
Round 4
27th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 0NadrogaSubrail Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMBa1 - 2LautokaChurchill Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 0SuvaPrince Charles Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2RewaUprising Ground
Round 3
20th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0RewaSubrail Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 1BaLawaqa Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi2 - 0LautokaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
14th Mar - Sunday2:00PMBa4 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga1 - 1SuvaLawaqa Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 0LabasaUprising Grounds
14th Mar - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 1RewaChurchill Park
Round 1
06th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0BaSubrail Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga2 - 2NadiLawaqa Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1SuvaANZ Stadium
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NavuaChurchill Park

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA641164+213
REWA632183+511
LABASA624020+210
NADI623187+19
BA62136607
SUVA621334-17
NAVUA612346-25
NADROGA602439-62

