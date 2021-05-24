Suva works on form

Defending national league champions, Suva football are touching up on a lot of areas ahead of the Digicel Premier League clash on Sunday.

The team is picking up preparations ensuring players are match-ready when they take on a confident Ba outfit.

The ‘Whites’ are trying to improve their form after a dormant six months of sports.

Coach Babs Khan says the two test matches against Navua over the weekend have exposed areas of weakness.

“The body is too relaxed, not in form. The pace of the game is a bit too slow and I don’t know what you can call it, but it’s just a shock for their system.”

Khan says there are also some injury worries but all should be good in the next few days.

“We have Laisenia Raura who is injured. There is a couple more who are injured, Mohammed Ramzam. We had Merrill Nand who came off the field. The medical staff is working on them and hopefully, they give me a report this afternoon and we’ll see what it is.”

Suva is currently sixth on the DPL points table hoping to move up with a win over Ba when they meet at the ANZ Stadium.

Other matches sees Navua host Nadroga at the Uprising Resort Ground at 4.30pm while Rewa and Nadi battles at Prince Charles Park.

The Suva/Ba and Rewa/Nadi matches will kick-off at 3pm.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 7 24th October - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi - Rewa Prince Charles Park 24th October - Sunday 3:00PM Suva - Ba ANZ Stadium 24th October - Sunday 4:30PM Navua - Nadroga Uprising Ground Round 6 18th April - Sunday 1:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Ba Churchill Park 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Suva 0 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium 18th April - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 2 - 2 Nadi Uprising Ground Round 5 11th April - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 3 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 11th April - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 0 Labasa Prince Charles Park 11th April - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 0 Ba Uprising Ground 11th April - Sunday 4:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Suva Churchill Park Round 4 27th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 1 - 0 Nadroga Subrail Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Lautoka Churchill Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 1 - 0 Suva Prince Charles Park 28th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Rewa Uprising Ground Round 3 20th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0 - 0 Rewa Subrail Park 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Suva 1 - 0 Navua ANZ Stadium 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 0 - 1 Ba Lawaqa Park 21st Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Lautoka Prince Charles Park Round 2 14th Mar - Sunday 2:00PM Ba 4 - 1 Nadi Churchill Park 14th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 1 - 1 Suva Lawaqa Park 14th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 0 - 0 Labasa Uprising Grounds 14th Mar - Sunday 4:00PM Lautoka 1 - 1 Rewa Churchill Park Round 1 06th Mar - Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0 - 0 Ba Subrail Park 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Nadroga 2 - 2 Nadi Lawaqa Park 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Rewa 0 - 1 Suva ANZ Stadium 07th Mar - Sunday 3:00PM Lautoka 1 - 0 Navua Churchill Park

Points Standing