Suva work on keeping possession

Maintaining possession is one area the Suva football side will iron out ahead of the Vodafone Premier League clash against Rewa on Sunday.

With the VPL title on the line, a win against the Delta Tigers would seal the deal for Suva to becomes the league champions.

Suva Head Coach Babs Khan says their main focus is getting a draw over Rewa and win against Nadi in the last round of the VPL.

“We just did some recovery training and we are focusing on keeping ball possession. We will try to go for a draw and a win against Nadi and if we have four points we can win the national league.”

Suva will face Rewa this Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

Nasinu will also play Ba at the same venue on Sunday at 1 pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Rewa/Suva match on Mirchi FM.

Another match on Sunday will see Nadi hosting Labasa at Prince Charles Park.

The lone match on Saturday will be between Navua and Lautoka at 2 pm at Churchill Park.