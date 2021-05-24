Suva women work key areas

The Suva women’s football team hopes to build on its dominant performance against Tailevu Naitasiri this week in round five of the Digicel Super League.

Suva thrashed Tailevu Naitasiri 15-1 in round four which has boosted the morale of the players to stick to winning ways.

Captain Litiana Boleivanua says the result was sweet but a number of areas still needs attention.

Article continues after advertisement

“We really need to work on a lot of key areas during the game. Coach highlighted we need to improve on our finishing, build up plays from the back and communicate more during the game.”

Suva will travel to Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka to face hosts Nadroga at 12pm on Sunday.

At the same venue two Digicel Premier League matches will be played, Nadi meets Navua at 2pm while Nadroga battles Suva at 4pm.

You can watch these three matches live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

Two other DPL matches will be held at Churchill Park on Sunday starting at 1pm with Ba and Nasinu while Lautoka takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.