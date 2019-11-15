Suva women out to stamp its mark in IDC

The Suva women football team hopes to stamp their mark in the upcoming Inter-District Championship.

Player Neha Raj says as hosts, they are aware of the expectations that fans have for the team.

Raj says this is the driving factor for the team as they strive to live up to their own and the expectations of their fans.

“Since we are hosting the IDC this year, we will try our best and train hard to at least qualify for the semi-finals. Last year we lost in the pool stages and this year we are trying to reach the finals.”

The Whites will play the opening match for the women’s division against Nasinu next Tuesday at 9am at Bidesi Park.

The Suva men’s will also play the opener in the premier division against Nasinu at 12.30pm at ANZ Stadium.

In the senior division, Tailevu Naitasiri takes on Rakiraki at 10.30am also at ANZ Stadium.