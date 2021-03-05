Suva Women learn from the best ahead of Super League clash

The Suva Women’s Football team has been training under the guidance of former reps in the lead up to the Women’s Super League this weekend.

They are counted in the top six teams to feature in the first ever women’s league competition.

Team manager George Brown says training with former Suva FC reps have given the side an added benefit.

“Learning more from the experienced players they will be able to showcase their skills and whatever they’ve learnt, they’ve gauged their weaknesses and strengths and the coach will identify them”

Brown says the team has a mixture of young and experienced players.

“We have some very experienced and former reps like Titilia, unaisi vatulili, lewamanu, moce”

The first match will be played between Labasa and Ba at 11.30am at Subrail Park in Labasa tomorrow.

On Sunday at 1pm, Tailevu Naitasiri Women will face Rewa at ANZ Stadium in Suva and Nadroga women will host Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In the men’s premier league, Labasa hosts Ba at 1.30pm tomorrow at Subrail Park.

On Sunday at 3pm, Nadroga hosts Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Lautoka faces Navua at Churchill Park and Suva battles Rewa at the ANZ Stadium.