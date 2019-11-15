Suva wins VPL title

The Flow Valves Suva side has been crowned the 2020 Vodafone Premier League champions.

Suva held Nadi to a nil-all draw in the VPL decider at the ANZ Stadium.

The Whites needed a win or a draw to secure the VPL title as they led with 26 points on the standings after 13 rounds.

The draw earned them a point and, with it the holy grail of Fiji Football.

The champions, after this draw, have 27 points and tied with Rewa but have better goal difference with plus 12 whereas the Delta Tigers only managed six-plus goal difference.

The Capital side had a chance to score through captain Filipe Baravilala in the 14th minute, who struck the ball from outside the box but couldn’t find a goal as the ball went wide.

Goal attempts by Sairusi Nalaubu, Remueru Tekiate, Christopher Wasasala, and Simione Nabenu in the first half were all denied as the Jetsetters defense held firm, and goalkeeper Vereti Dickson was on his toes stopping the ball from entering the net.

Both teams went down to 10 men in the second spell after Baravilala, and Nadi’s Serupepeli Neikaci were shown the marching orders for foul play.

Suva continued to press hard for a goal, but Nadi goalkeeper Dickson caused frustration to the home crowd as he did not allow any goals to be made against him.

Locked at nil-all at fulltime, the Suva team and its fans had all the reason to celebrate as they finally lay hands on the trophy they last held in 2014.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 13 7 5 1 24 12 +12 26 REWA 13 7 3 3 16 12 +4 24 BA 14 7 2 5 22 19 +3 23 LABASA 14 7 1 6 17 15 +2 22 NADI 13 7 0 6 25 17 +8 21 LAUTOKA 13 4 4 5 22 13 +9 16 NAVUA 14 4 1 9 23 33 -10 13 NASINU 14 2 2 10 14 42 -28 8

