Suva wins VPL title

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 8, 2020 5:53 pm
Suva football team after winning the VPL title.

The Flow Valves Suva side has been crowned the 2020 Vodafone Premier League champions.

Suva held Nadi to a nil-all draw in the VPL decider at the ANZ Stadium.

The Whites needed a win or a draw to secure the VPL title as they led with 26 points on the standings after 13 rounds.

The draw earned them a point and, with it the holy grail of Fiji Football.

The champions, after this draw, have 27 points and tied with Rewa but have better goal difference with plus 12 whereas the Delta Tigers only managed six-plus goal difference.

The Capital side had a chance to score through captain Filipe Baravilala in the 14th minute, who struck the ball from outside the box but couldn’t find a goal as the ball went wide.

Goal attempts by Sairusi Nalaubu, Remueru Tekiate, Christopher Wasasala, and Simione Nabenu in the first half were all denied as the Jetsetters defense held firm, and goalkeeper Vereti Dickson was on his toes stopping the ball from entering the net.

Both teams went down to 10 men in the second spell after Baravilala, and Nadi’s Serupepeli Neikaci were shown the marching orders for foul play.

Suva continued to press hard for a goal, but Nadi goalkeeper Dickson caused frustration to the home crowd as he did not allow any goals to be made against him.

Locked at nil-all at fulltime, the Suva team and its fans had all the reason to celebrate as they finally lay hands on the trophy they last held in 2014.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA137512412+1226
REWA137331612+424
BA147252219+323
LABASA147161715+222
NADI137062517+821
LAUTOKA134452213+916
NAVUA144192333-1013
NASINU1422101442-288

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 13
07 Nov - Saturday1:30PMLabasa2 - 1BaSubrail Park
07 Nov - Saturday7:00PMNavua7 - 1NasinuUprising Ground
08 Nov - Sunday3:00PMLautoka5 - 3RewaChurchill Park
08 Nov - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 0NadiANZ Stadium
Round 13
31 Oct - Saturday2:00PMLautoka3 - 1NavuaChurchill Park
01 Nov - Sunday1:00PMNasinu0 - 2BaRatu Cakobau Park
01 Nov - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 0SuvaRatu Cakobau Park
01 Nov - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 1LabasaPrince Charles Park
Round 12
24 Oct - Saturday1:30PMLabasa2 - 0Lautoka Subrail Park
24 Oct - Saturday3:00PMBa0 - 1Nadi Fiji FA Academy
25 Oct - Sunday3:00PMSuva 5 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
25 Oct - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 0RewaUprising Ground
Round 11
19 Sept - Saturday3:00PMBa 0 - 0Lautoka Fiji FA Academy
20 Sept - Saturday1:00PMNasinu 1 - 3Nadi ANZ Stadium
20 Sept - Saturday3:00PMSuva 4 - 1NavuaANZ Stadium
20 Sept - Saturday3:00PMRewa1 - 2LabasaRatu Cakobau Park
Round 10
12 Sept - Saturday4:00PMNavua0 - 3BaUprising Ground
13 Sept - Sunday1:30PMLabasa2 - 0NasinuSubrail Park
13 Sept - Sunday2:00PMSuva1 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium
13 Sept - Sunday3:30PMRewa2 - 1NadiRatu Cakobau Park [LIVE on FBC Sports/Commentary on Mirchi FM]
Round 9
05 Sept - Saturday7:00PMNavua2 - 1LabasaUprising Ground [LIVE on FBC Sports/Commentary on Mirchi FM]
06 Sept - Sunday1:00PMNadi3 - 2LautokaPrince Charles Park
06 Sept - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0NasinuRatu Cakobau Park
06 Sept - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1BaANZ Stadium
Round 8
29 Aug - Saturday3:00PMBa1 - 1RewaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
30 August - Sunday1:00PMNadi5 - 0NavuaPrince Charles Park
30 August - Sunday2:00PMNasinu1 - 1LautokaRatu Cakobau Park
30 August - Sunday3:00PMSuva3 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 7
01 Aug - Saturday3:00PMBa3 - 1SuvaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
Round 6
22 Jul - Wednesday6:00PMNadi5 - 1BaPrince Charles Park
25 Jul - Saturday3:00PMBa2 - 1LabasaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
26 Jul - Saturday1:00PMRewa1 - 0LautokaRatu Cakobau Park
26 Jul - Saturday2:00PMNadi0 - 1SuvaPrince Charles Park
26 Jul - Saturday3:00PMNasinu2 - 3NavuaRatu Cakobau Park
Round 5
19 Jul - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2LautokaUprising Resort Ground
19 Jul - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 0RewaANZ Stadium
18 Jul - Saturday2:00PMLabasa1 - 0NadiSubrail Park
18 Jul - Saturday3:00PMBa2 - 0NasinuFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
15 Jul - Wednesday6:30PMLautoka1 - 2BaChurchill Park
11 Jul - Saturday3:00PMBa5 - 3NavuaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
Round 4
8th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka0 - 1SuvaChurchill Park
1st Mar - Sunday1:30PMNasinu3 - 3SuvaRatu Cakobau Park
1st Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa2 - 1NavuaRatu Cakobau Park
1st Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka0 - 0LabasaChurchill Park
Round 3
22nd Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 3RewaSubrail Park
23rd Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi5 - 0NasinuPrince Charles Park
16th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNasinu1 - 0LabasaRatu Cakobau Park
16th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
8th Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa2 - 0NavuaSubrail Park
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMSuvaPostponedBaANZ Stadium
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNasinu3 - 4RewaRatu Cakobau Park
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMLautoka6 - 0NadiChurchill Park
Round 1
1st Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 2SuvaSubrail Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1BaRatu Cakobau Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMLautoka6 - 0NasinuChurchill Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2NadiUprising Grounds

