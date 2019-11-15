Football
Suva wins VPL title
November 8, 2020 5:53 pm
Suva football team after winning the VPL title.
The Flow Valves Suva side has been crowned the 2020 Vodafone Premier League champions.
Suva held Nadi to a nil-all draw in the VPL decider at the ANZ Stadium.
The Whites needed a win or a draw to secure the VPL title as they led with 26 points on the standings after 13 rounds.
The draw earned them a point and, with it the holy grail of Fiji Football.
The champions, after this draw, have 27 points and tied with Rewa but have better goal difference with plus 12 whereas the Delta Tigers only managed six-plus goal difference.
The Capital side had a chance to score through captain Filipe Baravilala in the 14th minute, who struck the ball from outside the box but couldn’t find a goal as the ball went wide.
Goal attempts by Sairusi Nalaubu, Remueru Tekiate, Christopher Wasasala, and Simione Nabenu in the first half were all denied as the Jetsetters defense held firm, and goalkeeper Vereti Dickson was on his toes stopping the ball from entering the net.
Both teams went down to 10 men in the second spell after Baravilala, and Nadi’s Serupepeli Neikaci were shown the marching orders for foul play.
Suva continued to press hard for a goal, but Nadi goalkeeper Dickson caused frustration to the home crowd as he did not allow any goals to be made against him.
Locked at nil-all at fulltime, the Suva team and its fans had all the reason to celebrate as they finally lay hands on the trophy they last held in 2014.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|SUVA
|13
|7
|5
|1
|24
|12
|+12
|26
|REWA
|13
|7
|3
|3
|16
|12
|+4
|24
|BA
|14
|7
|2
|5
|22
|19
|+3
|23
|LABASA
|14
|7
|1
|6
|17
|15
|+2
|22
|NADI
|13
|7
|0
|6
|25
|17
|+8
|21
|LAUTOKA
|13
|4
|4
|5
|22
|13
|+9
|16
|NAVUA
|14
|4
|1
|9
|23
|33
|-10
|13
|NASINU
|14
|2
|2
|10
|14
|42
|-28
|8
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 13
|07 Nov - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|2 - 1
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07 Nov - Saturday
|7:00PM
|Navua
|7 - 1
|Nasinu
|Uprising Ground
|08 Nov - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|5 - 3
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|08 Nov - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 0
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 13
|31 Oct - Saturday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|3 - 1
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|01 Nov - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nasinu
|0 - 2
|Ba
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|01 Nov - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 0
|Suva
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|01 Nov - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 12
|24 Oct - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Subrail Park
|24 Oct - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|0 - 1
|Nadi
|Fiji FA Academy
|25 Oct - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|5 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|25 Oct - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 0
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 11
|19 Sept - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|0 - 0
|Lautoka
|Fiji FA Academy
|20 Sept - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 3
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|20 Sept - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 1
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|20 Sept - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 2
|Labasa
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|Round 10
|12 Sept - Saturday
|4:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 3
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|13 Sept - Sunday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|2 - 0
|Nasinu
|Subrail Park
|13 Sept - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|13 Sept - Sunday
|3:30PM
|Rewa
|2 - 1
|Nadi
|Ratu Cakobau Park [LIVE on FBC Sports/Commentary on Mirchi FM]
|Round 9
|05 Sept - Saturday
|7:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 1
|Labasa
|Uprising Ground [LIVE on FBC Sports/Commentary on Mirchi FM]
|06 Sept - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nadi
|3 - 2
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|06 Sept - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Nasinu
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|06 Sept - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 8
|29 Aug - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|30 August - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nadi
|5 - 0
|Navua
|Prince Charles Park
|30 August - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 1
|Lautoka
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|30 August - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|3 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 7
|01 Aug - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|3 - 1
|Suva
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|Round 6
|22 Jul - Wednesday
|6:00PM
|Nadi
|5 - 1
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|25 Jul - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 1
|Labasa
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|26 Jul - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Lautoka
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|26 Jul - Saturday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 1
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|26 Jul - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 3
|Navua
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|Round 5
|19 Jul - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Uprising Resort Ground
|19 Jul - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|18 Jul - Saturday
|2:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadi
|Subrail Park
|18 Jul - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 0
|Nasinu
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|15 Jul - Wednesday
|6:30PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|11 Jul - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5 - 3
|Navua
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|Round 4
|8th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|0 - 1
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|1st Mar - Sunday
|1:30PM
|Nasinu
|3 - 3
|Suva
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|1st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 1
|Navua
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|1st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Churchill Park
|Round 3
|22nd Feb - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 3
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|23rd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|5 - 0
|Nasinu
|Prince Charles Park
|16th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|16th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|8th Feb - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|2 - 0
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|9th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|Postponed
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|9th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nasinu
|3 - 4
|Rewa
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|9th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 0
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|1st Feb - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Subrail Park
|02nd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|02nd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 0
|Nasinu
|Churchill Park
|02nd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Grounds