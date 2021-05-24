Suva wins Southern Zone Futsal League

The Suva Futsal side has won the Digicel National Futsal League Southern Zone.

This is after they defeated Rewa 3-2 in a pulsating encounter at the FMF Gymnasium tonight.

Rewa struck first through Iosefo Verevou but the Whites equalized later through Deepal Singh.

Article continues after advertisement

Akhitesh Kumar netted two more goals for the Whites to claim the top prize.

National rep Setareki Hughes also got his name on the score-sheet.

In other matches, Tailevu Naitasiri edged Lami 5-4 and Navua thumped Northland Tailevu 11-2.