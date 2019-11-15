Suva wins Fiji FACT title

Vinz Workz Suva has won the Vodafone Fiji FACT title beating Esy Kool Nadi 1-0 in the final at a muddy Subrail Park in Labasa today.

The win also means Suva is the only outside team to win Fiji FACT title in Labasa.

They first did it in 1995 beating the hosts 4-0 in the final.

It was the third Fiji FACT title for the Whites who made a slow start in the game.

Veteran Avinesh Waran Suwamy was a constant threat with his powerful free-kicks and well-calculated corner attempts for Nadi.

Suva goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara was kept busy in the first 15 minutes where he had to make five saves, and two of those attempts at goal were from Suwamy.

Suva absorbed the early pressure and started to put their act together and testing Nadi goalkeeper Vereti Dickson at times with Christopher Wasasala, Sairusi Nalaubu leading the charge upfront.

Nadi coach Kamal Swamy made a tactical change midway in the first half bringing in Rusiate Matererega for Mosese Nauci just add some spice in their attack.

The muddy ground restricted both teams to showcase their full potential as they played long balls whenever they had the chance.

Both teams hit the halftime break locked at nil-all.

No goal may have been scored in the first spell but it took only four minutes in the second half when Suva was up on the scoreboard through an own goal due to some poor communication in defense by Afraz Ali and Serevi Waqa.

Ali headed the ball into his own goal from a Shahil Dave cross which left Nadi goalkeeper Dickson bewildered and disappointed.

The capital city side’s defensive line was tighter after that goal with Filipe Baravilala, Joeli Ranitu, Simione Nabenu and Remueru Tekiate standing tall.

