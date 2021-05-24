Home

Suva wary of final against Lami

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 30, 2022 9:18 am

HLB Mann Judd Suva will be coming in a much-improved side in the final of the Digicel Futsal IDC final today.

The Whites who are set to take on Pacifika Tents & Mars Express Supplies Lami, do not want a repeat of pool matches, where they lost, 2-nil.

Lami who have been on par throughout the competition will be coming in for a win, and Suva is aware of this.

Suva rep Reginald Singh says they are ready for awaits them in the finale.

“Yes, Lami is a very good team at the moment so we will just stick to our game plan. In the pool match, we want to try something new which didn’t work out. Hopefully, in the final, we will come as a new team and give them a hard-fought battle.”

The final will kick-off today at 3pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

You can catch the live action on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

