Suva wary of big challenge ahead

Action from the Suva and Ba match.

Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva football team know they have a tough battle ahead as all teams are coming out guns blazing to take them down.

As the current leaders in the Digicel Premier League, the team will have to find the means to maintain their reputation going into the Digicel Fiji FACT.

With an unbeaten run, Coach Babz Khan says Suva will have a reason to be wary of other teams aiming for them.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re expecting a lot of fireworks from other teams, they all want to beat us because we’re still unbeaten. This is our 10th game now this season that we’re unbeaten and I guess everybody wants to beat Suva now.”



Khan says they will need to do better than they did in yesterday’s first round of competition.

“Maybe the confidence level had dropped and because we were on break for three weeks but nevertheless we’ll go back and assess the video and we’ll take it from there.”

The Fiji FACT continues on Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Suva will face Nasinu in their second Fiji FACT match on Thursday at 3 pm.