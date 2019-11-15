Suva vs Ba match postponed

Ba Football manager Arvind Singh confirms the Suva-Ba match scheduled this Sunday has been postponed.

Singh confirms the match has been postponed to give time for the side to prepare for the OFC Champions League.

Singh says the new date for the match has not been determined.

Meanwhile, Lautoka was also given a break to prepare for the O-League but has requested to go ahead with the Nadi match this weekend.

Lautoka will play Nadi in the second round of the Vodafone Premier League fixture this Sunday, 3pm at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on our sister radio station Radio Fiji Two.

All other VPL matches scheduled for this weekend will go as planned.

Labasa will host Navua at 1.30pm on Saturday and Nasinu will face Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm on Sunday.

Lautoka currently leads the points table with an impressive 6-0 win against Nasinu.

Nadi sits on the second position after a 2-1 win against Navua while Ba sits at 4th and Labasa on fifth.