Suva Under-19 girls triumph without key players

With most players not present, the Suva Under-19 girls youth team edged Nasinu girls 3-2 at the Digicel U19 Girls Youth League at Fiji FA Academy grounds this afternoon.

The goals were scored by Josephine Faith and sisters Lavenia and Monika.

Coach Shabneel Prasad says this weeks preparation was not up to par as most girls in the team had academic commitments.

He says despite all that, the players came out firing.

“Actually some of our under 19 players were not able to come for training and attend the game because reason being most of the girls were having exams this week and next week som we managed to field a team with some of my under 16 girls but still I think the game was good and the girls managed to score the goals and we won.”

Prasad says the goal now is for them to do better in round two which is in two weeks’ time.

In other matches, Tailevu Naitasiri thrashed Northland Tailevu 9-2 and Navua took Rewa down 12-1.

Meanwhile, in the Digicel Premier League which will commence tomorrow.

Nadi faces Labasa at 3pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

There will be a doubleheader at Churchill Park where Rewa faces Nadroga at 2pm before Lautoka hosts Suva at 4pm.

Navua will play Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa/Nadroga and Lautoka/Suva matches on Mirchi FM.