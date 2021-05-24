Football
Suva tops DPL standing after round 2
February 20, 2022 6:26 pm
Suva football team celebrate after the winning goal.
Suva has made it two out of two, after beating Ba 2-1 in the Digicel Premier League today.
The rain didn’t dampen the visitors’ spirits as they came in all guns blazing in the first half of the match.
They were first on the scoresheet with substitute Mohammed Shazil coming off the bench in the first half to score the Whites first goal to give them a 1-nil lead.
This was short-lived, as promising young talent Nabil Begg, who outran two Suva defenders to score the equalizer just before the halftime break.
Nabil Begg reacts after scoring for Ba
The skies began to clear in the second half and the tempo begun to build for Suva making changes to its lineup, bringing in Azariah Soromon, Shahil Dave, and Meli Codro.
A long range kick from near the half way metre mark from Inoke Turagalailai, saw it land in the direction of Samuela Drudru.
Drudru delivered the ball home putting Suva back into the lead.
Samuela Drudru scored Suva’s winning goal
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|SUVA
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|6
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|4
|NASINU
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|4
|REWA
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|NADI
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|NAVUA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|LABASA
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|BA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|NADROGA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Ba failed to score any goal in the second half which cost them the game.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|3 - 0
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
