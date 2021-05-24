Home

Football

Suva tops DPL standing after round 2

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 20, 2022 6:26 pm
Suva football team celebrate after the winning goal.

Suva has made it two out of two, after beating Ba 2-1 in the Digicel Premier League today.

The rain didn’t dampen the visitors’ spirits as they came in all guns blazing in the first half of the match.

They were first on the scoresheet with substitute Mohammed Shazil coming off the bench in the first half to score the Whites first goal to give them a 1-nil lead.



This was short-lived, as promising young talent Nabil Begg, who outran two Suva defenders to score the equalizer just before the halftime break.


Nabil Begg reacts after scoring for Ba

The skies began to clear in the second half and the tempo begun to build for Suva making changes to its lineup, bringing in Azariah Soromon, Shahil Dave, and Meli Codro.

A long range kick from near the half way metre mark from Inoke Turagalailai, saw it land in the direction of Samuela Drudru.

Drudru delivered the ball home putting Suva back into the lead.


Samuela Drudru scored Suva’s winning goal

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA220042+26
TAILEVU NAITASIRI211030+34
NASINU211020+24
REWA211021+14
LAUTOKA210174+33
NADI210123-13
NAVUA210157-23
LABASA201113-21
BA200213-20
NADROGA200215
-40

Ba failed to score any goal in the second half which cost them the game.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi3 - 0Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium


