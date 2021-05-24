Suva tops DPL standing after round 2

Suva has made it two out of two, after beating Ba 2-1 in the Digicel Premier League today.

The rain didn’t dampen the visitors’ spirits as they came in all guns blazing in the first half of the match.

They were first on the scoresheet with substitute Mohammed Shazil coming off the bench in the first half to score the Whites first goal to give them a 1-nil lead.

This was short-lived, as promising young talent Nabil Begg, who outran two Suva defenders to score the equalizer just before the halftime break.



Nabil Begg reacts after scoring for Ba

The skies began to clear in the second half and the tempo begun to build for Suva making changes to its lineup, bringing in Azariah Soromon, Shahil Dave, and Meli Codro.

A long range kick from near the half way metre mark from Inoke Turagalailai, saw it land in the direction of Samuela Drudru.

Drudru delivered the ball home putting Suva back into the lead.



Samuela Drudru scored Suva’s winning goal

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 2 1 1 0 3 0 +3 4 NASINU 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 REWA 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 NADI 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 NAVUA 2 1 0 1 5 7 -2 3 LABASA 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 BA 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0 NADROGA 2 0 0 2 1 5

-4 0

Ba failed to score any goal in the second half which cost them the game.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 3 - 0 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



