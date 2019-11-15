Suva to work on discipline

The Suva football side will be focused on ironing out their discipline as they prepare this week’s match against Lautoka in the Vodafone Premier League.

Suva Football Association president Ritesh Pratap says they have been giving away goals in their last few matches and discipline has also been an issue.

“The most important area that we are looking at is our defense. I think we conceded three stupid goals-against Nasinu that is the area we will be looking at and plus our discipline factor, the boys will have to be disciplined on the field to avoid those silly penalties that we are conceding.”

The Capital side will face Lautoka this Sunday at 3pm in Churchill Park in the lone Premier League match.

Suva is currently in fourth with five points after three matches while Rewa leads the standing with 12 points.