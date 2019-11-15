Suva to miss the services of Baravilala

The Suva football side will be without their captain Filipe Baravilala in Sunday’s Vodafone Premier League clash against Labasa.

Baravilala who is currently in camp with the national squad in Ba, is suspended for one match after having copped two yellow cards in the previous rounds.

Suva Football President Ritesh Pratap says despite this setback, the plus is that a few of their key players will return this weekend.

“Everything is okay and for the injured players including Iosefo Verevou and Christopher Wasasala they are okay and they will be featuring this week.”

Flow Valves Suva hosts Labasa at 3pm on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium.

The other two games on Sunday will see Nadi hosting Navua at Prince Charles Park at 1pm while Nasinu takes on Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park at 2pm.

In the lone match on Saturday, Ba will host Rewa at the Fiji Football Academy ground at 3pm.

This match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.