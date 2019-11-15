Suva to miss 5 key players in Fiji FACT semifinal

The Vinz Workz Suva football side will be without five players tomorrow in its Vodafone Fiji FACT semifinal against Labasa.

Players like top goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara, Christopher Wasasala, Kalisito Veikoka, Laisenia Raura and Kelvin Naidu have been ruled out.

Suva coach Babz Khan says rugged defender Simione Nabenu has a 50% chance of playing tomorrow.

Nabenu was stretchered off the field against Lautoka yesterday but returned a few minutes later.

However, Khan says that’s not an excuse, and it’s time for young goalkeeper Atunaisa Naucukidi and Semi Matalau to step up.

“Nonetheless the other players have to step up. It’s the business end of the year, dying stages of the tournament, it’s the knock-out stage. There’s no excuses, we can’t say because Ben and Christopher are not there we can’t win. We have to win, we have to play and step up to the occasion.”

Suva will take on Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa in the second semifinal at 5pm tomorrow while Esy Kool Nadi meets Foodcity/ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa at 3pm in the first semifinal

You can catch both games radio commentaries on Mirchi FM.