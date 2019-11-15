Suva to bring a young side for VPL

Fans can expect to see a young Suva football team in the Vodafone Premier League next month.

The first VPL match will see Ba take on Navua at the Ba Football Academy next weekend, while Suva will face the Men in Black on August 1st.

Suva FC Head Coach Babz Khan says with the mid-season transfer window opened, there will be a lot of changes to the Capital side.

“The window has just opened, so we are thinking of bringing some younger players and we are working on some combination to get it right. The players are basically unfit, so we are trying to get them fit. You know Ba has been training for a while now.”

Ba reps, Beniamino Matainaqara, Simione Nabenu and Labasa marksman Ravinesh Karan Singh were seen in training with the Suva squad yesterday.

Other VPL matches will see the Ba take on Lautoka on 15th of July, Nasinu on the 18th, Nadi on the 22nd and Labasa on the 25th.