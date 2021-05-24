Suva to be without four key players this week

Suva will be without the services of Akuila Mateisuva, Anish Khem, Remueru Tekiate and, Inoke Turagalailai in this week’s Digicel Premier League clash against Labasa.

The four players are currently in camp for the national squad that is preparing for the FIFA World Cup OFC preliminary competition in Qatar.

With these players missing out this weekend, Suva Coach, Babs Khan says the depth in the team will give way to players like Waisake Navunigasau and youngster Samuela Navoce to fill in.

“But we will give Labasa a good run for their money. We’re a team and we have a large squad. We will miss those guys and miss their services, but football is on and we are supposed to play with or without them.”

Suva will face Labasa at 6pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

Before that is the Digicel Women’s IDC final at 12pm, followed by Nasinu and Nadi at 2pm, then Rewa meets Tailevu Naitasiri at 4pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 2 1 1 0 3 0 +3 4 NASINU 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 REWA 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 NADI 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 NAVUA 2 1 0 1 5 7 -2 3 LABASA 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 BA 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0 NADROGA 2 0 0 2 1 5

-4 0

You can watch all the four matches live on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

In another DPL match, Navua faces Ba at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu - Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua - Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa - Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva - Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



