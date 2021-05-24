Football
Suva to be without four key players this week
February 24, 2022 12:19 pm
Suva will be without the services of Akuila Mateisuva, Anish Khem, Remueru Tekiate and, Inoke Turagalailai in this week’s Digicel Premier League clash against Labasa.
The four players are currently in camp for the national squad that is preparing for the FIFA World Cup OFC preliminary competition in Qatar.
With these players missing out this weekend, Suva Coach, Babs Khan says the depth in the team will give way to players like Waisake Navunigasau and youngster Samuela Navoce to fill in.
“But we will give Labasa a good run for their money. We’re a team and we have a large squad. We will miss those guys and miss their services, but football is on and we are supposed to play with or without them.”
Suva will face Labasa at 6pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday.
Before that is the Digicel Women’s IDC final at 12pm, followed by Nasinu and Nadi at 2pm, then Rewa meets Tailevu Naitasiri at 4pm.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|SUVA
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|6
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|4
|NASINU
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|4
|REWA
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|NADI
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|NAVUA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|LABASA
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|BA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|NADROGA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
You can watch all the four matches live on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.
In another DPL match, Navua faces Ba at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|-
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
