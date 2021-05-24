Suva books last semi-final spot

Digicel Futsal IDC defending champions HLB Mann Judd Suva still has its hopes in its quest to defend its title.

The side fought for a narrow win against Extra Supermarket Rewa 4-3 in its final pool match this afternoon.

Iosefo Verevou made a straight goal just three minutes into the first half.

Suva went for an equaliser just 7 minutes on the attack, a short pass from Bruce Hughes to Vincent Nadan led him to a goal.

The two sides tied 1-all at halftime.

The second-half proved entertaining as both sides refused to let the other win.

Rewa’s Gibson Hiulaungia after a short dribble managed to fit in a goal giving Rewa a chance to lead 2-1

A free-kick was awarded to Suva and Shahil Dave took the chance to make a goal equalising the scores again 2-all

Rewa missed a lot of scoring opportunities as the ball stayed within Rewas territory.

Another penalty kick was awarded to Suva taken by Shahil Dave which proved successful.

Suva took the 3-2 lead.

Suvas Krishneel Singh scored another goal just a few minutes after as Rewa was still trying to redeem itself.

In an intense match, Rewa did not want to be in the losing end as Ricardo Vatia went for a goal to extend its points 3-4 behind Suva.

Rewa could not maintain the pressure given by a strong Suva side as the game ended in Suvas favour.

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 Group Day 1 Vodafone Arena, Suva 27 January - Thursday 5:00PM Suva 7 - 0 Rakiraki Group A 27 January - Thursday 6:45PM Ba 4 - 1 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 27 January - Thursday 8:00PM Rewa 0 - 5 Lami Group A 27 January - Thursday 9:15PM Nadi 5 - 0 Lautoka Group B Day 2 Vodafone Arena, Suva 28 January - Friday 5:00PM Rewa 8 - 0 Rakiraki Group A 28 January - Friday 6:15PM Nadi 3 - 4 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 28 January - Friday 7:30PM Ba 0 - 3 Lautoka Group A 28 January - Friday 8:45PM Suva 0 - 2 Lami Group B DAY 3 Vodafone Arena, Suva 29 January - Saturday 10:00AM Lautoka 2 - 1 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 29 January - Saturday 11:15AM Ba 0 - 1 Nadi Group B 29 January - Saturday 12:30PM Suva - Rewa Group A 29 January - Saturday 1:45PM Lami - Rakiraki Group A SEMIFINAL 29 January - Saturday 6:30PM Winner GA - Runner up GB Semi-final 1 29 January - Saturday 7:45PM Winner GB - Runner up GA Semi-final 2 DAY 4 Vodafone Arena, Suva 30 January - Sunday 11am 4th Place GA - 4th Place GB 7th/8th 30 January - Sunday 12:15AM 3rd Place GA - 3rd Place GA 5th/6th 3rd/4th Playoff 30 January - Sunday 1:30PM Loser SF1 - Loser SF2 3rd/4th FINAL 30 January- Sunday 3:00PM Winner SF1 - Winner SF2 FINAL