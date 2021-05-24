Home

Football

Suva books last semi-final spot

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 29, 2022 2:47 pm

Digicel Futsal IDC defending champions HLB Mann Judd Suva still has its hopes in its quest to defend its title.

The side fought for a narrow win against Extra Supermarket Rewa 4-3 in its final pool match this afternoon.

Iosefo Verevou made a straight goal just three minutes into the first half.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva went for an equaliser just 7 minutes on the attack, a short pass from Bruce Hughes to Vincent Nadan led him to a goal.

The two sides tied 1-all at halftime.

The second-half proved entertaining as both sides refused to let the other win.

Rewa’s Gibson Hiulaungia after a short dribble managed to fit in a goal giving Rewa a chance to lead 2-1

A free-kick was awarded to Suva and Shahil Dave took the chance to make a goal equalising the scores again 2-all

Rewa missed a lot of scoring opportunities as the ball stayed within Rewas territory.

Another penalty kick was awarded to Suva taken by Shahil Dave which proved successful.

Suva took the 3-2 lead.

Suvas Krishneel Singh scored another goal just a few minutes after as Rewa was still trying to redeem itself.

In an intense match, Rewa did not want to be in the losing end as Ricardo Vatia went for a goal to extend its points 3-4 behind Suva.

Rewa could not maintain the pressure given by a strong Suva side as the game ended in Suvas favour.

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 Vodafone Arena, Suva
27 January - Thursday5:00PMSuva7 - 0RakirakiGroup A
27 January - Thursday6:45PMBa4 - 1Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
27 January - Thursday8:00PMRewa0 - 5LamiGroup A
27 January - Thursday9:15PMNadi5 - 0LautokaGroup B
Day 2Vodafone Arena, Suva
28 January - Friday5:00PMRewa8 - 0RakirakiGroup A
28 January - Friday6:15PMNadi3 - 4Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
28 January - Friday7:30PMBa0 - 3LautokaGroup A
28 January - Friday8:45PMSuva0 - 2LamiGroup B
DAY 3 Vodafone Arena, Suva
29 January - Saturday10:00AMLautoka2 - 1Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
29 January - Saturday11:15AMBa0 - 1NadiGroup B
29 January - Saturday12:30PMSuva-RewaGroup A
29 January - Saturday1:45PMLami-RakirakiGroup A
SEMIFINAL
29 January - Saturday6:30PMWinner GA-Runner up GBSemi-final 1
29 January - Saturday7:45PMWinner GB-Runner up GASemi-final 2
DAY 4Vodafone Arena, Suva
30 January - Sunday11am4th Place GA-4th Place GB7th/8th
30 January - Sunday12:15AM3rd Place GA-3rd Place GA5th/6th
3rd/4th Playoff
30 January - Sunday1:30PMLoser SF1-Loser SF23rd/4th
FINAL
30 January- Sunday3:00PMWinner SF1-Winner SF2FINAL
TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
Lami330091+89
SUVA3201115+66
Rewa3102119+23
Rakiraki3003117-160
GROUP B
NADI320194+56
Lautoka320156-16
Ba310245-13
Tailevu/Naitasiri310269-33

