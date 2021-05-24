Football
Suva books last semi-final spot
January 29, 2022 2:47 pm
Digicel Futsal IDC defending champions HLB Mann Judd Suva still has its hopes in its quest to defend its title.
The side fought for a narrow win against Extra Supermarket Rewa 4-3 in its final pool match this afternoon.
Iosefo Verevou made a straight goal just three minutes into the first half.
Suva went for an equaliser just 7 minutes on the attack, a short pass from Bruce Hughes to Vincent Nadan led him to a goal.
The two sides tied 1-all at halftime.
The second-half proved entertaining as both sides refused to let the other win.
Rewa’s Gibson Hiulaungia after a short dribble managed to fit in a goal giving Rewa a chance to lead 2-1
A free-kick was awarded to Suva and Shahil Dave took the chance to make a goal equalising the scores again 2-all
Rewa missed a lot of scoring opportunities as the ball stayed within Rewas territory.
Another penalty kick was awarded to Suva taken by Shahil Dave which proved successful.
Suva took the 3-2 lead.
Suvas Krishneel Singh scored another goal just a few minutes after as Rewa was still trying to redeem itself.
In an intense match, Rewa did not want to be in the losing end as Ricardo Vatia went for a goal to extend its points 3-4 behind Suva.
Rewa could not maintain the pressure given by a strong Suva side as the game ended in Suvas favour.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|Group
|Day 1
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|27 January - Thursday
|5:00PM
|Suva
|7 - 0
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|27 January - Thursday
|6:45PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|27 January - Thursday
|8:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 5
|Lami
|Group A
|27 January - Thursday
|9:15PM
|Nadi
|5 - 0
|Lautoka
|Group B
|Day 2
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|28 January - Friday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|8 - 0
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|28 January - Friday
|6:15PM
|Nadi
|3 - 4
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|28 January - Friday
|7:30PM
|Ba
|0 - 3
|Lautoka
|Group A
|28 January - Friday
|8:45PM
|Suva
|0 - 2
|Lami
|Group B
|DAY 3
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|29 January - Saturday
|10:00AM
|Lautoka
|2 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|29 January - Saturday
|11:15AM
|Ba
|0 - 1
|Nadi
|Group B
|29 January - Saturday
|12:30PM
|Suva
|-
|Rewa
|Group A
|29 January - Saturday
|1:45PM
|Lami
|-
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|SEMIFINAL
|29 January - Saturday
|6:30PM
|Winner GA
|-
|Runner up GB
|Semi-final 1
|29 January - Saturday
|7:45PM
|Winner GB
|-
|Runner up GA
|Semi-final 2
|DAY 4
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|30 January - Sunday
|11am
|4th Place GA
|-
|4th Place GB
|7th/8th
|30 January - Sunday
|12:15AM
|3rd Place GA
|-
|3rd Place GA
|5th/6th
|3rd/4th Playoff
|30 January - Sunday
|1:30PM
|Loser SF1
|-
|Loser SF2
|3rd/4th
|FINAL
|30 January- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Winner SF1
|-
|Winner SF2
|FINAL
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|GROUP A
|Lami
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|+8
|9
|SUVA
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|5
|+6
|6
|Rewa
|3
|1
|0
|2
|11
|9
|+2
|3
|Rakiraki
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|17
|-16
|0
|GROUP B
|NADI
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|4
|+5
|6
|Lautoka
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|Ba
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|3