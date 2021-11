Suva thrashes Nadi to climb to second spot

The Suva football team has moved to second spot on the Digicel Premier League points standings after thrashing Nadi 4-nil at the ANZ Stadium.

It was a fast-paced encounter with the Whites showing one-two passes and maintaining possession in most parts of the match.

Suva’s Shahil Dave scored from the penalty spot in the 12th minute after Mohammed Ramzan was brought down inside the penalty box by Ashneel Kumar.

Sahil Dave scored Suva’s first goal from the spot-kick

Ramzan made a quick goal in the 26th minute after a strong attacking game from Suva, giving them a 2-nil lead.

Iosefo Verevou was brought in by coach Babs Khan and he made his presence felt after just few minutes on the field with a goal in the 82nd.

Azariah Soromon sealed the deal for the DPL champions from a stunning bicycle kick eight minutes later.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 10 7 2 1 15 7 +8 23 SUVA 11 5 2 4 13 10 +3 17 REWA 11 4 4 3 13 10 +3 16 BA 10 4 3 3 13 9 +4 15 LABASA 8 2 6 0 3 1 +2 12 NADI 11 2 5 4 11 18 -7 11 NADROGA 11 1 6 4 9 14 -5 9 NAVUA 10 1 2 7 6 13 -7 5