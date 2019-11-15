Home

Suva tame Babasiga Lions in their den

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 5, 2020 3:51 pm

It will be a repeat of the 2019 Vodafone Fiji FACT final as Vinz Workz Suva will play Esy Kool Nadi tomorrow.

This is after Suva beat hosts Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa 3-1 in the second semifinal.

It was a goalless first half but just three minutes into the second spell Suva opened the account.

Former Labasa rep and Suva striker Christopher Wasasala put the capital city side in front as he tapped the ball past goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva after some skilful touches from Sairusi Nalaubu following a throw-in by Filipe Baravilala.

However, the lead was cancelled two minutes later when Ilisoni Logaivau netted the equalizer for Labasa.

Suva goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara failed to stop the ball in front of his goal mouth and Logaivau followed it through to the delight of the home crowd.

Suva scoring machine Nalaubu got his fifth goal of the tournament in the 65th minute after poor communication by the Babasiga Lions defenders of Iliesa Lino, Lekima Gonerau, Antonio Tuivuna and Sitiveni Rakai.

The Labasa defense was again under pressure in the 80th minute when Nalaubu found his way into the box where he placed the ball for a fresh Emori Ragata whose shot was blocked before Shahil Dave finished it off with a beautiful powerful shot.

Suva plays Nadi at 1pm tomorrow in the final at 1pm.

You can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

Rewa and Labasa will meet in the 3rd place playoff at 11am.

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 - Churchill Park
21 Nov - Saturday1:30PMBa3 - 1NasinuGroup A
21 Nov - Saturday3:30PMNadi1 - 0LautokaGroup B
Day 1 - ANZ Stadium
22 Nov - Sunday1:00PMSuva4 - 1NavuaGroup B
22 Nov - Sunday3:00PMLabasa0 - 4RewaGroup A
DAY 2 - Subrail Park
25 Nov - Wednesday12:00PMLautoka3 - 2NavuaGroup B
25 Nov - Wednesday2:00PMBa1 - 1RewaGroup A
25 Nov - Wednesday4:00PMSuva3 - 2NadiGroup B
25 Nov - Wednesday6:30PMLabasa3 - 0NasinuGroup A
DAY 3 - Subrail Park
26 Nov - Thursday12:00MNadi4 - 1NavuaGroup B
26 Nov - Thursday2:00PMRewa7 - 0NasinuGroup A
26 Nov - Thursday4:00PMSuva1 - 2LautokaGroup B
26 Nov - Thursday6:00PMLabasa3 - 1BaGroup A
SEMIFINALS
05 Dec - Saturday11:45AMRewa2 - 1NadiSemifinal 1
06 Dec - Saturday1:00PMSuva3 - 1LabasaSemifinal 2
FINAL
06 Dec - Sunday10.30amRewa-Labasa3rd Place Play-off
06 Dec - Sunday1pmNadi-SuvaFINAL

