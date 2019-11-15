Suva take charge in VPL

The Flow Valves Suva football team has jumped on top of the Vodafone Premier League points table after thrashing AMPS Industries Nasinu 5-nil at the ANZ Stadium.

Suva strikers Christopher Wasasala and Sairusi Nalaubu were in devastating form as Nasinu defenders could not match up with their speed.

Wasasala and Nalaubu scored a double each while Iosefo Verevo got a goal just on the stroke of half time.

Article continues after advertisement

The Capital City side led 4-0 at half time.

The Whites displayed great football skills and one-two passes to create several scoring opportunities but could not score more goals.

Suva now has 25 points from 12 matches and has taken over from Rewa in the top spot who has 23 points.

Nasinu, on the other hand, has gone down to the last spot with 8 points.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 12 7 4 1 24 12 +12 25 REWA 12 7 2 3 16 12 +4 23 NADI 12 7 0 5 25 16 +9 21 BA 12 6 2 4 19 17 +2 20 LABASA 12 5 1 6 14 14 0 16 LAUTOKA 12 3 4 5 19 12 +7 13 NAVUA 12 3 1 8 15 29 -14 10 NASINU 12 2 2 8 13 33 -20 8

https://www.facebook.com/fijibroadcastingcorporation.news/posts/3218081348313716