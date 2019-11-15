Football
Suva take charge in VPL
October 25, 2020 4:57 pm
Sairusi Nalaubu scores for Suva against Nasinu.
The Flow Valves Suva football team has jumped on top of the Vodafone Premier League points table after thrashing AMPS Industries Nasinu 5-nil at the ANZ Stadium.
Suva strikers Christopher Wasasala and Sairusi Nalaubu were in devastating form as Nasinu defenders could not match up with their speed.
Wasasala and Nalaubu scored a double each while Iosefo Verevo got a goal just on the stroke of half time.
The Capital City side led 4-0 at half time.
The Whites displayed great football skills and one-two passes to create several scoring opportunities but could not score more goals.
Suva now has 25 points from 12 matches and has taken over from Rewa in the top spot who has 23 points.
Nasinu, on the other hand, has gone down to the last spot with 8 points.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|SUVA
|12
|7
|4
|1
|24
|12
|+12
|25
|REWA
|12
|7
|2
|3
|16
|12
|+4
|23
|NADI
|12
|7
|0
|5
|25
|16
|+9
|21
|BA
|12
|6
|2
|4
|19
|17
|+2
|20
|LABASA
|12
|5
|1
|6
|14
|14
|0
|16
|LAUTOKA
|12
|3
|4
|5
|19
|12
|+7
|13
|NAVUA
|12
|3
|1
|8
|15
|29
|-14
|10
|NASINU
|12
|2
|2
|8
|13
|33
|-20
|8
