Suva take charge in VPL

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 25, 2020 4:57 pm
Sairusi Nalaubu scores for Suva against Nasinu.

The Flow Valves Suva football team has jumped on top of the Vodafone Premier League points table after thrashing AMPS Industries Nasinu 5-nil at the ANZ Stadium.

Suva strikers Christopher Wasasala and Sairusi Nalaubu were in devastating form as Nasinu defenders could not match up with their speed.

Wasasala and Nalaubu scored a double each while Iosefo Verevo got a goal just on the stroke of half time.

The Capital City side led 4-0 at half time.

The Whites displayed great football skills and one-two passes to create several scoring opportunities but could not score more goals.

Suva now has 25 points from 12 matches and has taken over from Rewa in the top spot who has 23 points.

Nasinu, on the other hand, has gone down to the last spot with 8 points.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA127412412+1225
REWA127231612+423
NADI127052516+921
BA126241917+220
LABASA125161414016
LAUTOKA123451912+713
NAVUA123181529-1410
NASINU122281333-208

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 12
24 Oct - Saturday1:30PMLabasa2 - 0Lautoka Subrail Park
24 Oct - Saturday3:00PMBa0 - 1Nadi Fiji FA Academy
25 Oct - Sunday3:00PMSuva 5 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
25 Oct - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 0RewaUprising Ground
Round 11
19 Sept - Saturday3:00PMBa 0 - 0Lautoka Fiji FA Academy
20 Sept - Saturday1:00PMNasinu 1 - 3Nadi ANZ Stadium
20 Sept - Saturday3:00PMSuva 4 - 1NavuaANZ Stadium
20 Sept - Saturday3:00PMRewa1 - 2LabasaRatu Cakobau Park
Round 10
12 Sept - Saturday4:00PMNavua0 - 3BaUprising Ground
13 Sept - Sunday1:30PMLabasa2 - 0NasinuSubrail Park
13 Sept - Sunday2:00PMSuva1 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium
13 Sept - Sunday3:30PMRewa2 - 1NadiRatu Cakobau Park [LIVE on FBC Sports/Commentary on Mirchi FM]
Round 9
05 Sept - Saturday7:00PMNavua2 - 1LabasaUprising Ground [LIVE on FBC Sports/Commentary on Mirchi FM]
06 Sept - Sunday1:00PMNadi3 - 2LautokaPrince Charles Park
06 Sept - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0NasinuRatu Cakobau Park
06 Sept - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1BaANZ Stadium
Round 8
29 Aug - Saturday3:00PMBa1 - 1RewaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
30 August - Sunday1:00PMNadi5 - 0NavuaPrince Charles Park
30 August - Sunday2:00PMNasinu1 - 1LautokaRatu Cakobau Park
30 August - Sunday3:00PMSuva3 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 7
01 Aug - Saturday3:00PMBa3 - 1SuvaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
Round 6
22 Jul - Wednesday6:00PMNadi5 - 1BaPrince Charles Park
25 Jul - Saturday3:00PMBa2 - 1LabasaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
26 Jul - Saturday1:00PMRewa1 - 0LautokaRatu Cakobau Park
26 Jul - Saturday2:00PMNadi0 - 1SuvaPrince Charles Park
26 Jul - Saturday3:00PMNasinu2 - 3NavuaRatu Cakobau Park
Round 5
19 Jul - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2LautokaUprising Resort Ground
19 Jul - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 0RewaANZ Stadium
18 Jul - Saturday2:00PMLabasa1 - 0NadiSubrail Park
18 Jul - Saturday3:00PMBa2 - 0NasinuFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
15 Jul - Wednesday6:30PMLautoka1 - 2BaChurchill Park
11 Jul - Saturday3:00PMBa5 - 3NavuaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
Round 4
8th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka0 - 1SuvaChurchill Park
1st Mar - Sunday1:30PMNasinu3 - 3SuvaRatu Cakobau Park
1st Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa2 - 1NavuaRatu Cakobau Park
1st Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka0 - 0LabasaChurchill Park
Round 3
22nd Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 3RewaSubrail Park
23rd Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi5 - 0NasinuPrince Charles Park
16th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNasinu1 - 0LabasaRatu Cakobau Park
16th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
8th Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa2 - 0NavuaSubrail Park
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMSuvaPostponedBaANZ Stadium
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNasinu3 - 4RewaRatu Cakobau Park
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMLautoka6 - 0NadiChurchill Park
Round 1
1st Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 2SuvaSubrail Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1BaRatu Cakobau Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMLautoka6 - 0NasinuChurchill Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2NadiUprising Grounds

