Suva still unbeaten despite controversial goal

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 3, 2022 4:24 pm

The Suva football side continued its unbeaten run in the Digicel Premier League despite a controversial first-half goal during their 2-nil win over Nadi at Prince Charles Park today.

The goal was scored towards the end of the first half, after a throw-in by Mohammed Ramzan in the Nadi territory, a few meters away from the broadcast corner post.

The throw-in was deflected out but Ramzan continued to play and crossed the ball which found Marlon Tahioa who struck it past Vereti Dickson.

The Nadi players had protested that the ball had crossed the line however the goal was already awarded.

The hosts tried to recover and get back in the match but just couldn’t find the equalizer.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA7520169+717
REWA6420103+714
NADROGA6303511
-69
BA5302105+59
TAILEVU NAITASIRI62136607
NASINU7214811-37
NAVUA6204911-26
NADI6204611-56
LAUTOKA210174+33
LABASA502328-62

In the second half, Nadi continued to press the Suva side but they were not able to break the Whites’ defence.

However, the capital city side further increased their lead after Ravinesh Karan played in a beautiful cross that found veteran Malakai Rakula in the box who headed in the ball neatly.

The home side strung together a few attacks trying to get back in the match but just could not find the finishing.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 7
3rd Apr - Sunday12:00PMNadroga2 - 1NasinuPrince Charles Park
3rd Apr - Sunday2:00PMNadi0 - 2SuvaPrince Charles Park
3rd Apr - Sunday3:00PMNavua-RewaUprising Ground
3rd Apr - Sunday4:00PMBa-LabasaPrince Charles Park
Round 6
20th Mar- Sunday1:00PMNasinu-NavuaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday3:00PMTailevu Naitasiri-NadrogaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNadi-BaPrince Charles Park
20th Mar- Sunday5:00PMRewa-SuvaANZ Stadium
Round 5
13th Mar- Sunday2:00PMNadroga1 - 0LabasaLawaqa Park
13th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 1Tailevu NaitasiriUprising Ground
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMSuva4 - 2NasinuANZ Stadium
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMNadi0 - 2RewaLawaqa Park
Round 4
05th Mar- Saturday1:30PMLabasa0-3NavuaSubrail Park
05th Mar- Saturday3:00PMBa5-0NadrogaChurchill Park
06th Mar- Sunday2:00PMSuva3-2Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
06th Mar- Sunday4:00PMRewa2-0NasinuANZ Stadium
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu2 - 4NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium


