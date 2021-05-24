Football
Suva still unbeaten despite controversial goal
April 3, 2022 4:24 pm
The Suva football side continued its unbeaten run in the Digicel Premier League despite a controversial first-half goal during their 2-nil win over Nadi at Prince Charles Park today.
The goal was scored towards the end of the first half, after a throw-in by Mohammed Ramzan in the Nadi territory, a few meters away from the broadcast corner post.
The throw-in was deflected out but Ramzan continued to play and crossed the ball which found Marlon Tahioa who struck it past Vereti Dickson.
The Nadi players had protested that the ball had crossed the line however the goal was already awarded.
The hosts tried to recover and get back in the match but just couldn’t find the equalizer.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|SUVA
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|9
|+7
|17
|REWA
|6
|4
|2
|0
|10
|3
|+7
|14
|NADROGA
|6
|3
|0
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|9
|BA
|5
|3
|0
|2
|10
|5
|+5
|9
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|6
|0
|7
|NASINU
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|7
|NAVUA
|6
|2
|0
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|6
|NADI
|6
|2
|0
|4
|6
|11
|-5
|6
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|LABASA
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|2
In the second half, Nadi continued to press the Suva side but they were not able to break the Whites’ defence.
However, the capital city side further increased their lead after Ravinesh Karan played in a beautiful cross that found veteran Malakai Rakula in the box who headed in the ball neatly.
The home side strung together a few attacks trying to get back in the match but just could not find the finishing.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 7
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 1
|Nasinu
|Prince Charles Park
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|-
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 6
|20th Mar- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nasinu
|-
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|-
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|20th Mar- Sunday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 5
|13th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 2
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0-3
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5-0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|3-2
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2-0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
