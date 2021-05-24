Suva still unbeaten despite controversial goal

The Suva football side continued its unbeaten run in the Digicel Premier League despite a controversial first-half goal during their 2-nil win over Nadi at Prince Charles Park today.

The goal was scored towards the end of the first half, after a throw-in by Mohammed Ramzan in the Nadi territory, a few meters away from the broadcast corner post.

The throw-in was deflected out but Ramzan continued to play and crossed the ball which found Marlon Tahioa who struck it past Vereti Dickson.

The Nadi players had protested that the ball had crossed the line however the goal was already awarded.

The hosts tried to recover and get back in the match but just couldn’t find the equalizer.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 7 5 2 0 16 9 +7 17 REWA 6 4 2 0 10 3 +7 14 NADROGA 6 3 0 3 5 11

-6 9 BA 5 3 0 2 10 5 +5 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 6 2 1 3 6 6 0 7 NASINU 7 2 1 4 8 11 -3 7 NAVUA 6 2 0 4 9 11 -2 6 NADI 6 2 0 4 6 11 -5 6 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 LABASA 5 0 2 3 2 8 -6 2

In the second half, Nadi continued to press the Suva side but they were not able to break the Whites’ defence.

However, the capital city side further increased their lead after Ravinesh Karan played in a beautiful cross that found veteran Malakai Rakula in the box who headed in the ball neatly.

The home side strung together a few attacks trying to get back in the match but just could not find the finishing.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 7 3rd Apr - Sunday 12:00PM Nadroga 2 - 1 Nasinu Prince Charles Park 3rd Apr - Sunday 2:00PM Nadi 0 - 2 Suva Prince Charles Park 3rd Apr - Sunday 3:00PM Navua - Rewa Uprising Ground 3rd Apr - Sunday 4:00PM Ba - Labasa Prince Charles Park Round 6 20th Mar- Sunday 1:00PM Nasinu - Navua ANZ Stadium 20th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri - Nadroga ANZ Stadium 20th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Nadi - Ba Prince Charles Park 20th Mar- Sunday 5:00PM Rewa - Suva ANZ Stadium Round 5 13th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Nadroga 1 - 0 Labasa Lawaqa Park 13th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 0 - 1 Tailevu Naitasiri Uprising Ground 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Suva 4 - 2 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Nadi 0 - 2 Rewa Lawaqa Park Round 4 05th Mar- Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0-3 Navua Subrail Park 05th Mar- Saturday 3:00PM Ba 5-0 Nadroga Churchill Park 06th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Suva 3-2 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 06th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2-0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu 2 - 4 Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva 1 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



