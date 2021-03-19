Suva soccer players told to leave national camp

Three Suva soccer players Christopher Wasasala, Simione Nabenu and Joeli Ranitu, who showed up for national training on Monday in Ba were told to leave the camp immediately.

This was revealed by Fiji Football coach Flemming Serritslev who says the actions of three players were unacceptable and were told to leave camp due to disciplinary issues with their club.

“No I wont call it an incident, it was stupid what those three players did and they behaved in a way its not appropriate according to being a top athlete”



Serritslev says they were even surprised when they showed up for camp on Monday.

“First of all we asked them not to come, they showed up anyhow and after short talk with them we advised them to leave the camp immediately.”

He adds if the players still want to don the national jersey, they will need to prove themselves especially off the field.

On the 7th of this month, four Suva players were dropped from the match squad against Rewa in the Digicel Premier League also due to disciplinary issues.

They were Captain Filipe Baravilala, Christopher Wasasala, Iosefo Verevou, and Kalisito Veikoka.