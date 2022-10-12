Suva should do far better next season says former coach

Suva has what it takes to win more competitions as it has a strong player combination.

These were the words of former coach, Gurjit Singh following Suva Football’s Courts Inter-District Championship win on Monday.

Singh coached the Whites that last won the IDC title in 2014.

Singh says it has been a great achievement for Suva to break the drought and the team has the potential to do better in the upcoming season.

He says a lot has changed with the quality of the players in the Suva side which is something he is proud of.

“Now we have, Suva has a lot of good players. I think if you see on the bench they have very good players sitting on the bench and that’s a positive thing for the Suva team and last when we won I think I saw only one player Wise who scored the goal he also scored the controversial goal for Ba when we won the IDC.”

Singh will be part of the USA All Stars team that will participate at the Pacific Cup next month.

Suva is also part of the competition.

The tournament will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi from the 24th to the 27th of next month.