Suva sees threat in Labasa side

The Suva Football side will need to step up their game if they want win the Champions vs Champions next week.

Labasa has recruited the services of Jone Naraba and Marlon Tahioa, and Head Coach Babs Khan realizes they will be a threat to the capital side.

Khan says they still have a lot of areas to work on before their first CvC clash against Labasa.

“Labasa has roped in some good players like Jone Naraba, the Solomon Islander from Nasinu and they will add thrust to their team. That was some of the areas they are lacking in and I heard them buying some more players.”

The CvC was scheduled for Friday and Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori but depending on the availability of ANZ Stadium, Fiji FA could shift the first CVC match to Suva.