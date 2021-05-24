Stalemate in Southern derby

Four brilliant goals were the highlight of the Rewa and Suva thriller that ended in a 2-all draw at the ANZ Stadium.

Suva raced to the scoreboard first surprising Rewa’s defensive line as Ramzan Khan, from the left-hand side of the penalty box volleyed to the right-hand side of the goal.

Khan’s brilliant kick totally beat Rewa goalkeeper Emori Ragata.

It was a thrilling game as Rewa’s quick passing skills led Ivan Kumar to kick a wide ball into the corner of the net five minutes later as Suva goalkeeper Jovilisi Borisi was just settling down.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 6 4 2 0 10 3 +7 14 SUVA 6 4 2 0 14 9 +5 14 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 6 2 1 3 6 6 0 7 NASINU 6 2 1 3 7 9 -2 7 BA 4 2 0 2 8 4 +4 6 NADI 4 2 0 2 5 7 -2 6 NAVUA 6 2 0 4 9 11 -2 6 NADROGA 5 2 0 3 3 10

-7 6 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 LABASA 5 0 2 3 2 8 -6 2

The two were tied at 1-all at halftime.

Both sides tried hard to find the winner in the fast-paced encounter.

The physical clash forced the fans onto the edge of their seats.

But Suva did not give up yet, as Merrill Nand came off the bench for a brilliant header for Suva to give them a 2-1 lead.

Rewa went in for the equaliser just minutes after Nand’s goal at 2-all.

Peniame Drova headed from the corner giving Abbu Zahid an easy opportunity to tap in for the equalizer.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 6 20th Mar- Sunday 1:00PM Nasinu 1 - 0 Navua ANZ Stadium 20th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 1 Nadroga ANZ Stadium 20th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Nadi Postponed Ba Prince Charles Park 20th Mar- Sunday 5:00PM Rewa - Suva ANZ Stadium Round 5 13th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Nadroga 1 - 0 Labasa Lawaqa Park 13th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 0 - 1 Tailevu Naitasiri Uprising Ground 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Suva 4 - 2 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Nadi 0 - 2 Rewa Lawaqa Park Round 4 05th Mar- Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0-3 Navua Subrail Park 05th Mar- Saturday 3:00PM Ba 5-0 Nadroga Churchill Park 06th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Suva 3-2 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 06th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2-0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu 2 - 4 Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva 1 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



