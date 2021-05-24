Football
Stalemate in Southern derby
March 20, 2022 7:18 pm
Action from the Suva vs Rewa clash at the ANZ Stadium.
Four brilliant goals were the highlight of the Rewa and Suva thriller that ended in a 2-all draw at the ANZ Stadium.
Suva raced to the scoreboard first surprising Rewa’s defensive line as Ramzan Khan, from the left-hand side of the penalty box volleyed to the right-hand side of the goal.
Khan’s brilliant kick totally beat Rewa goalkeeper Emori Ragata.
It was a thrilling game as Rewa’s quick passing skills led Ivan Kumar to kick a wide ball into the corner of the net five minutes later as Suva goalkeeper Jovilisi Borisi was just settling down.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|6
|4
|2
|0
|10
|3
|+7
|14
|SUVA
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|9
|+5
|14
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|6
|0
|7
|NASINU
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|7
|BA
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|+4
|6
|NADI
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|NAVUA
|6
|2
|0
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|6
|NADROGA
|5
|2
|0
|3
|3
|10
|-7
|6
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|LABASA
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|2
The two were tied at 1-all at halftime.
Both sides tried hard to find the winner in the fast-paced encounter.
The physical clash forced the fans onto the edge of their seats.
But Suva did not give up yet, as Merrill Nand came off the bench for a brilliant header for Suva to give them a 2-1 lead.
Rewa went in for the equaliser just minutes after Nand’s goal at 2-all.
Peniame Drova headed from the corner giving Abbu Zahid an easy opportunity to tap in for the equalizer.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 6
|20th Mar- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 1
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|Postponed
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|20th Mar- Sunday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 5
|13th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 2
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0-3
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5-0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|3-2
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2-0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
