Full Coverage
Football

Stalemate in Southern derby

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 20, 2022 7:18 pm
Action from the Suva vs Rewa clash at the ANZ Stadium.

Four brilliant goals were the highlight of the Rewa and Suva thriller that ended in a 2-all draw at the ANZ Stadium.

Suva raced to the scoreboard first surprising Rewa’s defensive line as Ramzan Khan, from the left-hand side of the penalty box volleyed to the right-hand side of the goal.

Khan’s brilliant kick totally beat Rewa goalkeeper Emori Ragata.

It was a thrilling game as Rewa’s quick passing skills led Ivan Kumar to kick a wide ball into the corner of the net five minutes later as Suva goalkeeper Jovilisi Borisi was just settling down.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA6420103+714
SUVA6420149+514
TAILEVU NAITASIRI62136607
NASINU621379-27
BA420284+46
NADI420257-26
NAVUA6204911-26
NADROGA5203310
-76
LAUTOKA210174+33
LABASA502328-62

The two were tied at 1-all at halftime.

Both sides tried hard to find the winner in the fast-paced encounter.

The physical clash forced the fans onto the edge of their seats.

But Suva did not give up yet, as Merrill Nand came off the bench for a brilliant header for Suva to give them a 2-1 lead.

Rewa went in for the equaliser just minutes after Nand’s goal at 2-all.

Peniame Drova headed from the corner giving Abbu Zahid an easy opportunity to tap in for the equalizer.

 

 

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 6
20th Mar- Sunday1:00PMNasinu1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday3:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 1 NadrogaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNadiPostponedBaPrince Charles Park
20th Mar- Sunday5:00PMRewa-SuvaANZ Stadium
Round 5
13th Mar- Sunday2:00PMNadroga1 - 0LabasaLawaqa Park
13th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 1Tailevu NaitasiriUprising Ground
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMSuva4 - 2NasinuANZ Stadium
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMNadi0 - 2RewaLawaqa Park
Round 4
05th Mar- Saturday1:30PMLabasa0-3NavuaSubrail Park
05th Mar- Saturday3:00PMBa5-0NadrogaChurchill Park
06th Mar- Sunday2:00PMSuva3-2Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
06th Mar- Sunday4:00PMRewa2-0NasinuANZ Stadium
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu2 - 4NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium


