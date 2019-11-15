Suva, Rewa book semifinal spots in Women's IDC

Suva and Rewa football teams have qualified for the semifinal in the 2020 Vodafone Women’s Inter-District Championship at the ANZ Stadium.

The Suva football side has booked a semifinal spot after defeating Lomawai Kava Supplies Nadroga 1-0.

The hosts had to fight hard against the young and determined Nadroga outfit in their second pool match.

It was the 79th-minute lone goal by striker Kinisimere Ravai that made the difference and sent the Capital side into the semifinals forcing the westerners out of the tournament.

Suva’s win has also put Rewa into the semifinals with both teams having six points each.

The two sides meet tomorrow to determine the winner and runner-up from Group A.

Looking at Group B, defending champion Ba registered another convincing win thrashing Tailevu Naitasiri 6-2 in its second pool match.

National rep Cema Nasau netted a total of four goals while Koleta Likuculacula scored a double for the Ba side.