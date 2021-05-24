Suva retains title in style

HLB Mann Judd Suva has made it four out of four after beating Pacifika Tents & Mars Express Supplies Lami 4-2 in the Digicel Futsal Inter District Championship final today.

After losing to Lami in the pool stages, Suva was determined to make ammends.

Lami was a more dominant side from the two, scoring at the whistle, with a goal from Navneet Chand.

Article continues after advertisement

Not only was Lami coming in with some strong defense, the counterattacks from, Nikil Chand and Ronesh Singh kept the Suva players at bay.

Suva coach Vishal Nandan made some changes to his lineup, resting his key players Reginald Singh, and bringing in Vanuatu national Azariah Soromon.

Soromon brought some life to the Suva attack, and with Filipe Baravilala and Shahil Dave, the Whites were whole new side.

A power kick from Baravilala near the goal mouth saw Soromon drive the ball to the back of the net.

As Suva slowly found its rhythm, Lami started to feel the pressure of going up against the defending champions.

The second-half was the same, Suva kept the flow and it was the Baravilala, Soromon combo that saw the capital side bag their second and the equalizer.

Lami Coach Intiaz Khan made some desperate changes but Suva proved too good with Bruce Hughes slotting in a crucial third goal.

Lami goalkeeper Nemesh Ram decided to leave the goal mouth in an effort to save his side as they trailed 2-3, but this mistake proved costly, giving Shahil Dave the opportunity to score Suva’s winner from the half metre mark.