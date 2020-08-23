Suva retains Futsal IDC title

Jet Bar Grill Suva retained the Vodafone Futsal IDC title after beating Pasifika Tents, Taxi’s n Tours Lami 3-2 in the final at the FMF Gymnasium.

The defending champions took an early lead through a Reginald Singh goal.

The Whites increased their lead to 2-0 after Akitesh Vishaal Kumar’s brilliant goal.

Lami pulled one back through Ashok Kumar just before the breather for a 2-1 half time score.

Reginald Singh got his double in the second half for a 3-1 win.

Vinal Kumar scored the second goal for Lami.

Meanwhile, Extra Supermarket Rewa futsal side defeated Reliance Pharmacy Nadi side 4-2 to claim the third spot.