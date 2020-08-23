Football
Suva retains Futsal IDC title
August 23, 2020 7:00 pm
Akitesh Vishaal Kumar celebrates after scoring Suva's second goal.
Jet Bar Grill Suva retained the Vodafone Futsal IDC title after beating Pasifika Tents, Taxi’s n Tours Lami 3-2 in the final at the FMF Gymnasium.
The defending champions took an early lead through a Reginald Singh goal.
The Whites increased their lead to 2-0 after Akitesh Vishaal Kumar’s brilliant goal.
Jet Bar Grill Suva after winning the Vodafone Futsal IDC title#FBCNews #FijiNews #FBCSports #FijiSports #fiji
Posted by FBC News on Sunday, August 23, 2020
Lami pulled one back through Ashok Kumar just before the breather for a 2-1 half time score.
Reginald Singh got his double in the second half for a 3-1 win.
Vinal Kumar scored the second goal for Lami.
Meanwhile, Extra Supermarket Rewa futsal side defeated Reliance Pharmacy Nadi side 4-2 to claim the third spot.