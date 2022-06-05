Suva retains Fiji FACT title

Defending Digicel Fiji Fact champions Rams Cleaning Services / All Freight Logistics Suva has retained its title after beating 4R Electrical Labasa 2-0 in the final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

It’s Suva’s fourth Fiji FACT win in tournament history.

The win also means the capital city side remains unbeaten this season.

The northerners were full-on attack in the opening 10 minutes and had Suva under pressure at times with a few attempts at goal but the experience of goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva saved the Whites.

Suva’s defence was tested in the first 30 minutes with Ashneel Raju, Christopher Wasasala, Taniela Waqa finding their through a few times.

While goalkeeper Mateisuva was busy, his counterpart Atunaisa Naucukidi was rarely tested on the opposite end of the field until the 35th minute when Malakai Rakula fired a remarkable direct freekick ten yards outside the Labasa box.

That goal silenced the hundreds of vocal Labasa fans.

The free kick was awarded after Lekima Gonerau fouled Suva’s semifinal hero Azariah Soromon.

Leading 1-0 at halftime, Suva came out firing and had goalkeeper Naucukidi and the Labasa defenders of Gonerau, Iliess Lino and Sitiveni Rakai working overtime.

Labasa players and fans had Naucukidi to thank after Filipe Baravilala’s powerful strike was saved by the young goalkeeper.

Suva coach Babs Khan sent in Waisake Navunigasau for Marlon Tahioa in his effort to mobilize the defense.

In the 70th minute Samuela Drudru extended Suva’s lead after a free kick found him at the right,at the perfect time. However, barely two minutes after his goal Drudru copped his second yellow card and the referee had to give him the marching orders.

Suva had to play with 10 men for the last 20 minutes but they were reduced to nine with six minutes remaining substitute Anish Khem was flashed a red card.

A happy Suva coach, Babz Khan says the team lived up to the expectations.

Suva goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva says the Fiji FACT journey was not easy but it was worth it for the team.

Although Labasa did not get the result they hoped for, coach Ravneel Pratap says he is still proud of the way the players held on in the past week.