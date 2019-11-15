Suva reps to feature for Capital in Futsal IDC

A number of Suva football reps will feature for the Capital side’s Futsal team in the Vodafone Futsal Inter-District Championship.

This has been revealed by Coach Vishal Nadan.

Nadan reveals the players include Laisenia Raura, Ravinesh Karan Singh, Madhvan Goundar and Atunaisa Naucukidi.

The side is also laced with a number of former national futsal reps including Akitesh Kumar and Surat Chand.

Nadan told FBC Sports that although the side has limited time to train, they’re optimistic of a good outing come game day.

“Our boys have been playing together and they know each other in the Southern Futsal League so compared to other teams, I think we are in a good place.”

The Vodafone Futsal IDC kicks off on Friday at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The Capital side will face Lautoka in its first pool match at 4.30pm.