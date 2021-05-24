Suva ready for Labasa clash

The Suva football side will be coming in prepared tomorrow when they take on Labasa in round 3 of the Digicel Premier League.

After narrowly beating beat Ba last week, the Whites want to continue their unbeaten run.

Head Coach Babs Khan is working with former national goalkeeper Tagi Vonolagi to ensure the team is ready for Babasiga Lions.

Khan says transitioning in both attack and defence is still an area of concern.

“Transition going forward was an issue and transition coming on defence was an issue. So me and Tagi are trying on how we are going to work out the kind of attack and when we are going to defend.”

Suva will face Labasa at 6 pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

Before that is the Digicel Women’s IDC final will be at 12 pm, followed by Nasinu and Nadi at 2 pm, and then Rewa meets Tailevu Naitasiri at 4 pm.

You can watch all four matches live on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

In another DPL match, Navua faces Ba at 3 pm at the Uprising Sports Centre tomorrow.