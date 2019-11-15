Suva qualifies for Futsal IDC final

The Jet Bar Grill Suva side has qualified for the Vodafone Futsal IDC finals after defeating Reliance Pharmacy Nadi 5-1 at the FMF Gymnasium.

The defending champions had a perfect start when Krishneel Siingh and Deepal Singh scored two quick goals straight after kick-off for an early 2-0 lead.

Nadi managed to pull one back through Bir Khan before the breather for a 2-1 half time score.

Suva started the second half strongly and increased its lead when Krishnil Singh got his double for a 3-1 scoreline.

The Whites became more confident after that goal as Reginald Singh and Sunny Deol scored a goal each for a 5-1 final score.

Suva will now play the winner of the second semifinal between Extra Supermarket Rewa and Pasifika Tents, Taxi n Tours Lami.

The final will kick-off at 5:45pm.