Suva qualifies despite loss

Vinz Works Suva managed to force its way into the Vodafone Fiji FACT semifinal even though they went down 1-2 to Bluez Fan Club (Australia) Lautoka at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Lautoka had to win this match by three clear goals to advance into the semifinals.

The Blues took an early lead after Aporosa Yada was fouled by Suva defender Remueru Tekiate inside the penalty box and captain Zibraaz Sahib stepped up to take the penalty for Lautoka to lead 1-nil in the 18th minute.

The Capital City side had to come from a goal down to fight back and score through captain Ravinesh Karan Singh.

Karan Singh’s brilliant volley hit Lautoka’s Malakai Rakula and went straight into the back of the net for the equalizer.

The westerners kept applying pressure to score more goals and were rewarded after Kolinio Sivoki’s brilliant free-kick which zoomed into the back of the net to give Lautoka a 2-1 win.

The Whites top Group B with better goal average as they have 6 points with Nadi who go through as runners-up with 6 points.

Lautoka also has 6 points but could not match up with Suva and Nadi’s goal difference.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A REWA 3 2 1 0 12 1 +11 7 BA 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 LABASA 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3 NASINU 3 0 0 3 1 13 -5 0 POOL B SUVA 3 2 1 0 8 5 +3 6 NADI 3 2 0 1 7 4 +3 6 LAUTOKA 3 1 1 1 5 4 +1 6 NAVUA 3 0 0 3 4 11 -7 0