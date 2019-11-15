Suva prepares for Futsal IDC title defense

Defending champions of the Vodafone Futsal Inter-District Championship Suva has named a formidable team.

Suva has included the likes of Ravinesh Karan Singh, Patrick Taroga, Madhvan Gounder, Laisenia Raura and Atunaisa Naucukidi.

A notable inclusion in the side is Nasinu’s Punjas BOG star from the Solomon Islands Marlon Tahioa.

Suva Futsal Coach Vishal Nadan says getting the right combination is the key for them.

“We are going in as favourites but we are trying our best to get a formidable team to play in the competition and defend the title that we won last season.”

Nadan adds they will face Lautoka in their first pool match and are wary of what the Sugar City side will bring.

“We do not know much about Lautoka but all we know is that they are bringing in some district reps, the 11-aside players so I don’t know how well they play futsal but we just have to wait and see in the first game.”

The side is pooled with Lautoka, Dreketi and Lami are anticipating a tough battle.

Suva play Lautoka at 4.30pm on Friday at the FMF Gym in Suva.