Suva outclass Navua at home

Suva has beaten Navua 3-nil in the Digicel Premier League at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Three secondhalf goals from Mohamend Ramzan, Remueru Takiate, and Samuela Drudru was enough to secure a win after coming back from a 1-nil loss to Nadi last week.

After a stalemate first half, it was Suva who opened the account in the second spell with Mohammed Ramzan outrunning the Navua defenders, to score the first goal.

Takiate extended Suva’s lead just minutes after to put the capital side in a favourable position.

Drudru added another goal in the final minutes of play as they clock started to wind down to the full time whistle.