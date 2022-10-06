Suva outclasses Nadroga in IDC

The Suva football team bounced back with a 4-nil win against Nadroga in the second Super Premier match of day two in Courts IDC at the HFC Stadium.

The hosts could not score any goals yesterday against Navua but came back strongly with improved finishing touches.

It took the Capital City side just four minutes to break the deadlock after Azaria Soromon scored from the spot kick after a Suva player was fouled inside the penalty box.

Article continues after advertisement

Simione Nabenu increased their lead seven minutes later with a brilliant header from Soromon’s cross to give the Whites a 2-nil lead at the breather.

The hosts maintained their momentum and attacking tactics to score more goals in the second half through Remueru Tekiate and Peniasi Rotidara.

The Samuela Drudru-captained side could have scored more goals but some brilliant saves by Nadroga goalkeeper Sakoe Taganeca kept the 4-nil scoreline until the final whistle.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A SUVA 2 1 1 0 4 0 +4 4 NADI 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 NAVUA 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 NADROGA 2 0 1 1 1 5 -4 1 GROUP B BA 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 LABASA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 REWA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 LAUTOKA 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

In the Senior Division match that just ended, Dreketi defeated Seaqaqa 1-nil to register its second win from two games.